Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 6.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,077,000 after buying an additional 956,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. 9,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

