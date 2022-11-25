Kalos Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,416 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in CION Investment by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $576.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.00%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

