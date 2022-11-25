Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 44,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

