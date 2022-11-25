Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

IYH stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.90. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

