Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Price Performance

About Plug Power

Plug Power stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 195,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,912,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

