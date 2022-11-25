Kalos Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $13,230,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.72. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.