Kalos Management Inc. Trims Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.82. 16,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

