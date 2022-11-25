Kalos Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 126,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 223,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

