Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Up 8.5%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 149,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 178,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.21.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

