Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,178 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

