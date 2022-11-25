Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 138,759 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,759 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

APOG opened at $48.87 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

