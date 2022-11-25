Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after buying an additional 161,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.