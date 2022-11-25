Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 51,559 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $176.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

