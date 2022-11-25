Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

KRC stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

