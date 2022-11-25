Korea Investment CORP Acquires 37,107 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

