Korea Investment CORP Buys 143,120 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,120 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

