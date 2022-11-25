Korea Investment CORP Buys 34,928 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

