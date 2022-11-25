Korea Investment CORP Buys 50,466 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $149.73 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

