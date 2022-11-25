Korea Investment CORP Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,281 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 410.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

