Korea Investment CORP Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

