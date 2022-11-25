Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,386 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Albemarle worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $283.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.28 and a 200-day moving average of $254.77.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

