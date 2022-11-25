Korea Investment CORP Purchases 97,075 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,075 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 291.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

