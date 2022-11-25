KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00042050 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $683.04 million and $1.02 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

