Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.62

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $48.77. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 5,175 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 86.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

