Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.53

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $9.26. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

