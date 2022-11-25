Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Kunlun Energy Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
