L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

