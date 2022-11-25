Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 151,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,190,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

