Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $270.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.