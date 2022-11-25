Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

V opened at $213.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $402.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.97.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

