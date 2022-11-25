Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.