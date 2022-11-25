Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.75. 66,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,566,845. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

