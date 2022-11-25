LAVA Therapeutics’ (LVTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ LVTX opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.