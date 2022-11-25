LAVA Therapeutics’ (LVTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 154.15%. Research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

