Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.61) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 285 ($3.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.06) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.02).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 260.90 ($3.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.72. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 191.37 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.66).

In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($7,132.14). In other news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($7,132.14). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,769.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,597 shares of company stock worth $1,071,929.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

