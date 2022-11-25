Leigh-Ann Russell Acquires 2,000 Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Leigh-Ann Russell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($13.83) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($27,669.39).

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,210 ($14.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £968.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hill & Smith PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 859 ($10.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,872 ($22.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.99.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

