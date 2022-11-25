Lido DAO One Day Volume Reaches $13.94 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $868.44 million and $13.94 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006788 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,232,597 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

