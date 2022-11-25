LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

