Linear (LINA) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $60.36 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00483450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29661653 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

