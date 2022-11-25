Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $98.84 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,019,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,970,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00215295 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
