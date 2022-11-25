Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $879.05 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $75.30 or 0.00455687 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.40 billion and $879.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023514 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018138 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,691,581 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.