Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.90 and last traded at C$32.95. 391,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 865,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.63.

The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.20.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

