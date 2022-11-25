LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
LiveOne Price Performance
Shares of LVO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.
Institutional Trading of LiveOne
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
