LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of LVO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

About LiveOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in LiveOne by 34.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LiveOne by 59.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

