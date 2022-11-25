Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.