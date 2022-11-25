Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $217,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

