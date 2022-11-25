Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.