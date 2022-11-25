Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 1,030 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
EGP opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
