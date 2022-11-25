Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 2,040 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

