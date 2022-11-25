Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after acquiring an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 362,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Price Performance

Shares of STOR opened at $31.86 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

