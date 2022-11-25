Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,979. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.