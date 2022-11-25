Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Lufax Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of LU stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Lufax has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.