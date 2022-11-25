Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lufax Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Lufax has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

